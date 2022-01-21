COVID-19: Karnataka lifts weekend restrictions, night curfew to continue

The Karnataka government has decided to lift the weekend curfew in the state with immediate effect. However, the night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am every day will continue. “The weekend curfew will be lifted with immediate effect. If the number of cases (hospital admission) increases, we will bring back the weekend curfew," state revenue minister R Ashok was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The decision comes after state Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Friday held a meeting regarding the Covid situation. The CM had on Wednesday indicated that the state government will make a decision regarding Covid-19 rules and relaxation after consulting experts on 21 January. With a surge in cases, the government had last week decided to extend the existing COVID curbs such as night curfew and the weekend curfew till the end of January. According to experts, the coronavirus cases in Karnataka are likely to peak by end of this month and early February.

