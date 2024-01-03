Covid-19 Update: India Reports 602 New Cases and 5 Deaths in 24 Hours

India reported 602 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. The active caseload now stands at 4,440 with the addition of these new cases.

Concerns escalate as 312 cases of the coronavirus sub-variant JN.1 have been identified in the country until Tuesday. Data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) reveals that about 47% of these cases are concentrated in Kerala. Ten states and two Union Territories have detected the presence of the JN.1 sub-variant, with Kerala leading with 147 cases, followed by Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Odisha.

In response to the rising cases, Karnataka has resumed vaccine distribution at its district hospitals, receiving 30,000 doses of the precautionary COVID-19 vaccine.

India has witnessed a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, particularly in Kerala. The emergence of the Omicron sub-variant JN.1 has prompted the Centre and state governments to implement measures to curb its spread. The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies JN.1 as a "variant of interest," recognizing its rapid transmission but deeming it a "low" global public health risk.