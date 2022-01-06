Covid-19 updates- Amid the rise in Omicron, these are the restrictions imposed on South India

Amid the rise in coronavirus and its new variant Omicron, the Southern states of India had already buckled up and have already been taking precautions because the variant is spreading there rapidly. Kerala is the third leading state in the country for Omicron cases, after Delhi and Maharashtra, on January 5, Kerala reported 185 new of Omicron, following Tamil Nadu reported 121, Telangana reported 84, while Karnataka crosses 77 cases. And amid the rise in cases the southern states have imposed some restrictions on the state, and here are the major restrictions in each of the southern states.

Karnataka

The state has issued weekend curfew as well as night curfew, the night curfew is from 10 am to 5 pm, while the schools and college till 9th std will remain close. Malls, restaurants, and theatres will operate at 50% capacity. Protests, rallies, and gatherings are banned. Pubs, clubs, restaurants, hotels, cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, swimming pools, and gyms are allowed in 50% of capacity. Marriage functions are allowed in only 200 people in open space and 100 people in close space.

Tamil Nadu

The state will observe full lockdown on Sunday 9th January. The night curfew will be imposed on the state from 10 pm to 5 am and during this time all shopping malls, commercial establishments, shops, and restaurants will be allowed in only 50% capacity as well as double vaccination is compulsory for entry in the places. All busses, trains, metros will run in 50% only. The Pongal festival which is organized by the governments has also got postponed. Worship places will also be closed on Friday and weekends.

Kerala

The state has imposed restrictions on public gatherings. The outdoor functions gathering will be allowed in only 150 people while the indoor will be in 75 capacity. This includes all marriages, funerals, political, social, and cultural events. The night curfew will remain the same.

Telangana

The state has also banned all the events, rallies, and public meetings, till January 10. Also, the cultural programs and events have been canceled. While no weekend curfew has been announced till now.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's tally in corona and Omicron cases is so low, therefore the government has still not announced any night curfews and weekend curfews yet. The state has recorded 24 Omicron cases on January 6th.



