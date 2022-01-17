Covid-19 Vaccination: Children between ages of 12 and 14 are likely to be vaccinated in March

Corona vaccination has been started for minors between the ages of 15 and 18 in the country. So far, 3,45,35,664 people have been given the first dose of the vaccine, according to the CoWin Portal. There are about seven and a half crore children in this age group. Children between the ages of 15 and 17 are being vaccinated rapidly and vaccination is expected to be completed by the end of February. Children between the ages of 12 and 14 can then be vaccinated.



Corona vaccine has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India for children between the ages of 12 and 18 in India. Covaxin of Bharat Biotech can be given in the age group of 12 to 18 years. The vaccine is currently being given to 15- to 17-year-olds. According to sources in the Union Ministry of Health and NTGI, after the vaccination of children between the ages of 15 and 17, vaccination of children between the ages of 12 and 14 may begin by March and vaccines are being made available. The National Technical Advisory Committee will decide on vaccination at its meeting.

Vaccination of children between the ages of 15 and 18 has started since the beginning of this year. There are eight crore children between the ages of 15 and 18 in the country, while there are about 65 million school children. So far, eight lakh children between the ages of 15 and 18 have been registered on the CoWIN app.