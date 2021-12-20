COVID-19: With two more Omicron cases reported, tally climbs to 159

The number of Omicron patients in the country is increasing. Two new patients suffering from omicron variant were found in the capital Delhi on Monday. As a result, the total number of omicron patients in the country has reached 159. Two new patients with the omicron variant of the coronavirus were found in the capital Delhi on Monday. Now the number of people infected with omicron in Delhi has risen to 24. This information has been given by the health department of Delhi. Of the 24 patients, 12 have been discharged and 12 are undergoing treatment, the health department said. So far, more than 150 cases of omicron have been reported in India.

Number of omecron victims in the country at 159

Two new omicron patients have been found in the state in Delhi today. Eight new omicron patients were reported on Sunday. These include a 45-year-old NRI and a teenage boy who recently returned to Gujarat from the UK. The total number of new patients in Gujarat is 15.

Maharashtra has the highest number of 54 patients

On Sunday, six new patients were found in Maharashtra, the highest number of patients with Omicron. According to central and state officials, There are 54 Omicron patients in Maharashtra, 24 in Delhi, 17 in Rajasthan, 14 in Karnataka, 20 in Telangana, 15 in Gujarat, 11 in Kerala and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.