Covid booster dose to be given 3 months after Covid recovery

Over the last few days, the covid cases has been rising in the country. The number of new covid cases in the country is increasing day by day. Over the last few days, more than 3 lakh coronavirus cases have been found every day. Not only that, but the number of patients with the Omicron variant of the corona is also increasing.

For fighting covid, vaccine is the only effective solution. The central government has issued new guidelines for corona vaccination, which also includes guidelines on booster doses. The Central Government has issued new guidelines for vaccination. Citizens need to be vaccinated against corona after three months of recovery from corona, said Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health. Vaccination of those found to be infected with corona will be delayed by three months. It also includes a 'booster' dose, it is said.

Citizens who tested covid positive will now be given the precaution dose after three months of recovery, said Vikas Sheel, additional secretary at the Union Ministry of Health, in a letter to all states and union territories. Sheel has also requested the concerned authorities to take note of this. Vaccination in the country has once again gained momentum with the advent of the Corona omicron variant. Awareness is being spread by the government through various means to prevent this virus. In such a situation, many questions are being raised in the minds of people about vaccination. ICMR DG Balram Bhargava has informed about the issues in the minds of the people. The covid patient has antibodies for about nine months after healing or taking both doses of the vaccine. Immunizations from vaccines were studied in India and researched globally. The study found that the antibody lasts about nine months in the body, he said.