Covid cases double in UP in 24 hrs

Lucknow, Dec 29 Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh have doubled in the past 24-hours with 80 new infections being reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, there were 40 fresh cases, health department officials said.

Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Health, said: "In all, 1,93,896 Covid samples were tested in the past 24 hours and 80 of them came positive while 11 patients recovered."

The state has so far reported 17,11,049 Covid-19 cases and 22,915 deaths.

Among the 80 new Covid cases, Gautam Buddha Nagar reported a maximum 28 cases and Ghaziabad 12, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 392.

Eleven cases were reported from Lucknow.

A 14-year-old boy and a woman from Karkori are also among new Covid cases.

Abhishek Shukla, Secretary General of Association of International Doctors, said: "Lucknow has 69 active cases are under treatment and majority of them are in home isolation."

District health education officer, Lucknow, Yogesh Raghuvanshi said that authorities in Bihar had been updated about the new Covid cases.

