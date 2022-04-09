COVID vaccination: Precaution jab for 18+ population to be available at private centers from April 10

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar announced on Saturday that the precaution jab for those aged above 18 years will be available at private vaccination centers across the state from April 10, adding that the precaution jab is another step towards strengthening the battle against COVID pandemic.

"Precautionary dose for COVID-19 vaccine will be available to everybody who belong to the 18+ age group at private vaccination centres from 10 April 2022 onwards," read an official statement.

Precautionary dose of the vaccine can be taken by any adult who has completed 9 months or 39 weeks of the second dose of vaccination.

"Currently, first, second, and precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine is already being given to the Healthcare Workers (HCW), Frontline Workers (FLW), and the population with age more than 60 years at the government vaccination centres. This will be accelerated further," said the statement.

"As per the current statistics, Karnataka has administered a total of 10.47 crore (10,47,00,000) doses of COVID-19 vaccine and the precautionary dose accounts for over 1.42 crore (1,42,00,000)," it said.

The ministry also stated that among the total population eligible for the Precautionary dose around 57.6 per cent have been vaccinated.

"For the first dose among the 18+ age group, Karnataka has administered over 4.97 crore (4,97,00,000) doses of vaccine and has successfully completed administering the second dose of the vaccine to 4.76 crore (4,76,00,000) people (97.4 per cent)," it read further.

"Additionally, the state has also administered 13,27,985 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to children aged between 12-14 years as a part of the first dose and the second dose for this age group will be started shortly," it announced.

Among 15-17 age group, Karnataka has successfully administered 5,23,05,424 (100.4%) and 4,97,08,909 (95.4%) first and second doses respectively.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor