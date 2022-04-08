Covishield booster dose to cost Rs 600 in market, at discounted price in hospitals
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 8, 2022 08:02 PM2022-04-08T20:02:06+5:302022-04-08T20:02:34+5:30
The Union health ministry announced on Friday that beginning April 10, booster doses will be available to all adults ...
The Union health ministry announced on Friday that beginning April 10, booster doses will be available to all adults at private Covid-19 vaccine centres. Soon after, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said Covishield precautionary (booster) for all adults will be priced at ₹600 per shot plus taxes.
"Adding an extra layer of safety! Precaution dose to be available to 18+ age group from 10th April, 2022, at private vaccination centres. All 18+ who have completed nine months after administration of second dose would be eligible for precaution dose," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter. Meanwhile, Covovax - which has not been formally announced as a booster shot, will be priced around ₹900 plus taxes, once approved. The vaccine is currently being used to inoculate adults and those in the 12-17 age group in emergency situations. India began administering precaution doses to frontline workers, healthcare professionals and senior citizens with comorbidities on January this year.