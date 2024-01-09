Cow Vigilante Bittu Bajrangi's Brother Succumbs in Delhi Hospital Following Burn Injuries

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi confirmed that his brother, who sustained burns last month, has passed away in a hospital in Delhi. In December last year, Mahesh Panchal, Bajrangi’s brother, had alleged that a group of men poured flammable liquid on him and set him on fire in Faridabad.

Several days later, the Faridabad Police stated that Panchal had sustained burns after accidentally falling into a "bonfire," asserting that there was no evidence indicating an intentional act of setting him on fire as part of a murder attempt.

Bajrangi, who had been arrested in connection with the Nuh violence, informed PTI that his brother passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi around 8 pm on Monday.

Police, however, said they had no information about it. ACP Aman Yadav, head of the special investigation team of the Faridabad Police probing the incident, said he has not received any information about Panchal’s death.

After grappling with his injuries for approximately 25 days, Mahesh slipped into a coma three days ago. While an investigation into the incident has been launched, the police have not yet presented the final report. Expressing dissatisfaction with the perceived inaction of the police, Bajrangi issued a threat, declaring that he would resort to self-immolation if justice was not served within two weeks. The police have filed a case against six individuals under different sections, but as of now, no arrests have been executed.