CPI-M Kerala secretary blames media, claims party is united

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 13 Amid escalating organizational meetings and heightened media scrutiny, CPI-M Kerala State Secretary M.V. Govindan on Friday hit out at the media for spreading "anti-Communist" narratives, asserting that the party remains united.

The CPI-M’s organizational meetings, now in their final stages, began with the first district conference in Kollam, which concluded on Thursday.

Thirteen more district meetings are scheduled, culminating in the state party conference in Kollam in March next year.

Since the grassroots meetings began, reports of factionalism in the party have surfaced, particularly in districts like Kollam, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha. Tensions even spilled onto the streets, with media reporting in detail about alleged dissent over Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's leadership and the prominence of his son-in-law, P.A. Mohammed Riyas, a first-time legislator and State Tourism Minister, over party veterans.

Govindan dismissed these reports as baseless. "It was claimed that I delivered a tough speech at the start of the Kollam meeting, but the truth is I spoke only yesterday," he said, accusing the media of fabricating events and reporting falsehood.

He further alleged that the media is fixated on disseminating anti-Communist narratives. "We don’t seek your help, but we urge you to refrain from spreading false news," Govindan stated.

Addressing the party's agenda, Govindan emphasized that the focus is on securing a third consecutive term for the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Front government in the 2026 Assembly elections. "Our discussions are centered on strengthening the party to ensure victory in 2026. When the state party conference concludes in March next year, the CPI-M in Kerala will be at its strongest," he said.

The 2021 electoral victory marked a historic second consecutive term for the Left in Kerala, and Govindan affirmed the party’s determination to repeat the feat in 2026.

