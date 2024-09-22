CPI-M State Secreteriat rejects Left MLA P. V. Anvar's allegations against Kerala govt

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 22 The CPI-M State Secretariat, the highest decision-making body of the ruling party in Kerala, on Sunday rejected the allegations made by the Left-backed independent MLA, P. V. Anvar.

Anvar, a Left-backed Independent MLA from Nilambur Assembly constituency, has been raising a volley of allegations against the Political secretary to the Chief Minister, P. Sasi and Kerala Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), M.R. Ajith Kumar.

In a statement, the CPI-M State Secretariat said that the allegations made by Anvar were giving "political ammunition to the party's enemies".

The CPI-M also urged Anvar to reconsider his statements.

The CPI-M State Secretariat in the statement said, "Nilambur MLA PV Anvar serves as an Independent MLA under the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and is also a member of the CPM Parliamentary Party. He has submitted certain complaints to the Chief Minister in writing and provided copies of the same to the party's State Secretariat. These complaints are being addressed by both the government and the party. Despite this, Anvar has continued to spread allegations against the government and the party through media."

The Party Secretariat in the statement also said, "The party cannot agree with Anvar's stance. His actions are providing political enemies with tools to attack both the government and the party. We urge P.V. Anvar to correct his position and withdraw from this approach, which only serves to weaken the party."

The statement by the CPI-M Secretariat follows the Chief Minister's public dismissal of Anvar's claims.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a press conference on Saturday had said that his Political Secretary, P. Sasi was "clean" and not as alleged by Anvar and added that Sasi was working as his political secretary after being appointed by the party.

It reinforces the party's position and urges Anvar to align his actions with the broader interests of the CPM and the LDF, the Chief Minister added.

The CPI(M)-backed independent MLA had even alleged that Ajith Kumar had the backing of Sasi and that the duo was supporting the gold smuggling racket which was denied by the Chief Minister and the CPI-M leadership.

