CPI-M worker murder case: Kerala Congress chief slams police for deteriorating law and order in state

Kerala Congress unit chief K Sudhakaran condemned the murder of a CPI(M) worker in Thalassery in Kannur district on Monday and said police is responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, he said, "This kind of incidences is happening daily in the state. Police don't have any control over law and order in the state. The Kerala police do not have any power to curb the violence in the state."

On the directive of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to stop pension to ministers' personal staff, the Congress leader said, "It is totally illegal. We don't support his statement. The Governor does not have the right to give the direction. The government should decide and the treasury is not owned by the governor."

A CPI(M) worker was allegedly hacked to death at New Mahe in Thalassery on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

