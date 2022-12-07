CPI MP Binoy Viswam moves suspension of Business Notice in RS over databases' breach at govt hospitals

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam has given a suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha and demanded a discussion over the reported breach of databases at several prominent government hospitals across the country, including Delhi AIIMS.

He has stated that these citizens visit government hospitals with great trust and confidence that the hospitals will provide them with proper healthcare, and therefore, such data breaches shatter this confidence and create fear in their minds.

As per the Notice to the Upper House, MP Binoy Viswam also criticised the government for turning a blind eye to the security risks of such databases and said that there is an urgent need for the government to take immediate steps to strengthen the security infrastructure for such health databases.

Earlier on Tuesday, according to the sources, after a cyber attack on the server of AIIMS Delhi, the process for approximately 3,000 new registrations and follow-up registrations has begun in New RAK (Rajkumari Amrit Kaur) OPD at AIIMS Delhi.

The AIIMS Delhi reported a failure in its servers on November 23, and the servers remain out of order ever since then. Two of the analysts deployed to look after the servers' securities have also been suspended for the alleged breach of cyber security.

The winter session of the Parliament will begin today and continue till December 29. The session will have a total of 17 working days.

The BJP-led Central government's agenda for the winter session of Parliament includes 16 new bills.

