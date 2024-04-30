CPI(M) backed Jayarajan as he could have exposed corruption, says Cong

Thiruvananthapuram, April 30 A day after the top brass of the Kerala CPI(M) exonerated its leader and Left convenor E.P. Jayarajan, who was alleged to be hobnobbing with the BJP, the Congress said on Tuesday that it was on expected lines.

State Congress president K. Sudhakaran said, "He (Jayarajan) has the key to the ‘palace of corruption’. Had the party taken any action against him for what he did, which all know is true, the ‘palace’ of corruption would be on fire as Jayarajan has the keys to it,” said Sudhakaran.

“The CPI(M) leadership will not dare to touch Jayarajan. All that Jayarajan did was well in the know of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and had his blessings too,” added Sudhakaran.

After Jayarajan got the clean chit, all the week-long happenings that had put the CPI(M) in a spot after it was widely reported on the polling day that he had met BJP veteran leader Prakash Javadekar at his son’s apartment in March last year.

A known power broker and middleman in the state's power corridors, T.G. Nandakumar had said that a meeting had taken place. Kerala BJP Vice President Shoba Surendran also claimed that she met Jayarajan "three times to discuss his entry into the BJP". Jayarajan did admit that he had met Javadekar, but questioned the timing of raking up the issue as it had happened last year and for just five minutes.

After Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan publicly admonished Jayarajan, speculation was rife that some tough action may be decided at the state secretariat meeting of the party on Monday against Jayarajan. However, this did not happen.

CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan after the meeting informed the media that the party is convinced Jayarajan did not do any wrong and that he should be careful while making friends with people like Nandakumar.

“All saw how Jayarajan walked out of the party meeting. He was walking like a batsman returning after scoring a century. None will dare to touch Jayarajan,” added Sudhakaran.

