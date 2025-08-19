CPI(M) leader Sudhakaran not invited for memorial event, pays tribute alone

Alappuzha, Aug 19 Senior CPI(M) leader and former two-time minister G. Sudhakaran on Tuesday paid homage alone at Valiyachudukad on communist leader P. Krishna Pillai's remembrance day, near here.

The 74-year-old leader was not invited to the official memorial programme, a move that he admitted has left him deeply hurt.

Sudhakaran, who has often been vocal in his criticism of the government, has in recent times found himself sidelined from party functions.

The absence of an invitation to this year's event is widely seen as a continuation of that trend, with strong indications from the state leadership that he will not be included in future party programmes either.

Sudhakaran was a member of the Achuthanandan cabinet (2006-11) and in the first Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet 2016-21). However, in 2021, he thought he might get an exemption to contest, but it did not happen.

Over the years, till V.S. Achuthanandan was a force in the CPI(M), Sudhakaran was with him, and only very late, he joined the ranks with the Vijayan camp.

Party sources suggest there are concerns that Sudhakaran may use such platforms to openly criticise the government, as he did in the past.

The district leadership, following instructions from the state unit, had finalised the programme for Krishna Pillai's commemoration.

CPI(M) central committee member Elamaram Kareem inaugurated the meeting, CPI district secretary S. Solomon presided, and state secretary Binoy Viswam delivered the keynote address.

Sudhakaran, however, arrived only after the official ceremony concluded.

He reached the memorial, paid floral tributes quietly, and left the venue in the same manner.

Speaking to the media, the veteran leader expressed his disappointment.

"After V.S. Achuthanandan's health declined, I was the one inaugurating this programme every year. I have been a party member for 62 years, the senior-most in the district. Yet this time, I was not invited. Until last year, I inaugurated this event. I don't know why the decision changed suddenly," said Sudhakaran.

While rumours have circulated that the Congress-led UDF has been eyeing him, Sudhakaran reiterated his loyalty to the CPI(M), asserting he would remain with it till the end of his life.

The episode highlights growing strains between the veteran leader and the party, raising questions about his future role within the CPI(M).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor