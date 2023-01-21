Cracks in Joshimath buildings widened after snowfall: Chamoli DM

Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said that reports have been received that in a few areas cracks in buildings have widened, days after Joshimath, which is facing land subsidence, in Uttarakhand received heavy snowfall.

Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said that teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police are on alert if any tragedy arises due to heavy snowfall in Joshimath.

Stating the condition of the relief camps in Joshimath he said that the team is working to provide all necessary facilities to the family.

"Due to heavy snowfall in Joshimath, reports have been received that in a few areas cracks in buildings have widened. Our team is working to provide all the necessary facilities like heaters, hot water, and others," said Himanshu Khurana.

He said that an executive-level engineer is present in the camp to monitor electricity problems in the relief camps.

"An executive-level engineer is present in the camp to monitor electricity problems in the relief camps," said Himanshu Khurana.

Earlier on January 20, Secretary of Disaster Management, Ranjit Kumar Sinha briefed the media about the rehabilitation and relief work being done in Joshimath and informed that an amount of Rs 4 lakhs has been allotted as immediate assistance to the affected eight tenants at the rate of Rs 50 thousand per family.

Meanwhile, more than Rs 3.27 crores have been distributed to 218 affected families in Joshimath as an advance relief, informed Sinha.

Addressing the media, he said, "There are 18 pregnant women in the municipal area of Joshimath, who are not currently in relief camps. These pregnant women are living in their own homes."

"Health tests of these women are being done continuously," he added.

Apart from this, there are 81 children below the age of 10 years in the relief camps, who are being medically examined.

Sinha said that the Central and State government's technical institutes in Joshimath were engaged in conducting surveys and study work on regular bases.

( With inputs from ANI )

