Crane overturns on vehicles at construction site in North East Delhi, few injured
By ANI | Published: March 26, 2023 10:52 PM 2023-03-26T22:52:32+5:30 2023-03-26T22:55:07+5:30
New Delhi [India], March 26 : A few people were injured and some vehicles were damaged on Sunday evening after a crane overturned on them at the under-construction site of the Delhi-Saharanpur highway passing through North East Delhi.
The accident occurred at 4th Pusta Kartar Nagar, North East Delhi and some people were reportedly injured.
A team of police officers reached the spot and a rescue operation is underway.
Further information is awaited.
