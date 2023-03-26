Crane overturns on vehicles at construction site in North East Delhi, few injured

New Delhi [India], March 26 : A few people were injured and some vehicles were damaged on Sunday evening after a crane overturned on them at the under-construction site of the Delhi-Saharanpur highway passing through North East Delhi.

The accident occurred at 4th Pusta Kartar Nagar, North East Delhi and some people were reportedly injured.

A team of police officers reached the spot and a rescue operation is underway.

Further information is awaited.

