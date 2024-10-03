Creating organised society is main goal of Sangh’s centenary year: Mohan Bhagwat

Baran, Oct 3 RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that creating an organised and disciplined society is the main goal of the Sangh’s centenary year.

Bhagwat, who is on a four-day visit to Rajasthan, held a meeting with all pracharaks in Baran of the Prant at Dharmada Dharamshala, an institution in Baran.

Baran division Sanghchalak Ramesh Chandra Mehta said that RSS chief Bhagwat discussed the plan of work expansion and strengthening of work for the centenary year in the meeting with all district and division pracharaks at length.

During the meeting with RSS members, the RSS chief said, “We do not have to celebrate the centenary year as a festival. Our aim is to fulfil the dream of an organised, strong and disciplined Hindu society that Doctor Saheb (Keshav Baliram Hedgewar) had seen by the centenary year.”

He added to achieve Hedgewar’s dream, the work has to be expanded to every village and sub-settlement in the urban area.

“To make the society self-reliant and disciplined, the work of public awareness will have to be carried out extensively in every village by taking Sajjan Shakti (samaritan's power) along,” the RSS chief said.

A comprehensive review was also done in the meeting regarding the expansion of work.

When Sarsanghchalak reached the Dharmada Dharamshala campus, the members of the organisation welcomed him by applying tilak and presenting coconut.

During the meeting, all the district, and department pracharaks of the province along with senior pracharaks Arun Jain, Sureshchand, Baliram and Nimbaram were also present.

--IANS

