Cricket fan dies of heart attack after watching Rohit Sharma in tears following WC final loss

In a tragic incident, an Indian cricket fan from Tirupati mandal Durga Samudram suffered a fatal heart attack following India's heartbreaking loss to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final on Sunday in Ahmedabad. The devoted cricket enthusiast was reportedly rushed to the hospital, but the medical professionals pronounced him dead.

According to reports in Telangana Today, Jyothi Kumar Yadav, a software engineer from Durga Samudram in Tirupati was deeply affected after watching the visuals of Rohit Sharma in tears following the teams defeat, suffered a sudden heart attack and collapsed. Though his friends rushed him to the hospital in Tirupati, doctors announced him dead on arrival.

The intensity of the defeat deeply affected not only the players but also fans across the nation. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, visibly devastated by the loss, couldn't hold back his tears. The emotional impact of the defeat was not limited to Rohit Sharma alone, players like Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj also found it challenging to contain their emotions. The atmosphere in the stadium, filled with over 1,30,000 spectators, reflected the collective disappointment and stunned silence as India fell short of clinching the coveted ICC trophy.

Rohit Sharma exhibited an aggressive style of play, scoring 47 runs before surrendering his wicket to Glenn Maxwell during the World Cup final in Ahmedabad. The Indian captain had consistently displayed attacking cricket throughout the tournament, maintaining the trend in the crucial match. In the second over bowled by Glenn Maxwell, after hitting a six and a four, Sharma attempted another big shot but ended up edging the ball, resulting in a spectacular catch by Travis Head. Despite a strong start with 80 runs in the initial 10 overs, the Indian team struggled to maintain momentum, adding only 160 runs in the next 40 overs. Despite facing challenges and losing three wickets within the first 10 overs, Australia comfortably achieved the target, with Travis Head's remarkable innings of 137 leading them to victory.