Crime branch arrests Goa Congress leader in extortion case

The Goa Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested Congress leader Dharmesh Saglani in an extortion case of Rs 50 lakhs registered against him, the Superintendent of Police Shobhit D. Saxena toldover the phone.

Saxena said, "Crime Branch has arrested Congress leader Dharmesh Saglani for his involvement in the criminal act, along with five others for extorting Rs 50 lakhs."

Saglani will be produced before the magistrate in the afternoon on Tuesday.

A case was filed by one Ankit Jajodia of Faridabad against the Congress leader.

Congress Leader Dharmesh Saglani had contested the recently held assembly elections from the Sanquelim constituency against Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and lost by 650 votes.

( With inputs from ANI )

