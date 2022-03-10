Crime News: Man murders son over affair with daughter-in-law

A heartbreaking incident has taken place in Alwar in Rajasthan. The father killed his son because of his immoral relationship with his daughter-in-law. In fact, the father of the merchant had come to visit his daughter-in-law at night. Meanwhile, the son saw his father with his wife in an objectionable position. This made the young man very angry and he went to his room in a rage. The father-in-law and daughter-in-law were frightened by this act of the son. The two then followed the son and reached his room. Police say the young man was strangled to death by his father and wife. This whole case belongs to Behror of Alwar. Police have uncovered a case of murder of a businessman which took place 3 days ago at Behror in Alwar district. Police have arrested the father-in-law of the deceased's wife. Police say the son saw his wife and father in objectionable position. The two then killed him together.

Additional SP Neemrana Vipin Kumar said the father of the deceased Vikram Singh and his wife had an illicit affair. After seeing the father and wife in objectionable position, the two killed him together. ASP Vipin Kumar said that on On the night of March 5, Vikram caught Balwant and Puja, following which the duo killed him in the fear of being caught. They hanged Vikram's body from a fan to make it look like a suicide. The next morning, Puja pulled down Vikram's body and started shouting and his family members took him to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

After this, the relatives of the deceased were secretly preparing for his funeral, but before that a phone call revealed the whole secret. The autopsy was performed after the bodies were taken into custody, the report said, adding that the report showed signs of strangulation marks were found on the body. Pooja, the wife of the deceased, was interrogated and she revealed all the secrets. In fact, Balwant's wife died in 2020. He later had an affair with his daughter-in-law. On the night of the accident, Vikram saw his father Balwant and his wife in compromising position. Fearing for their lives, Balwant Singh and Pooja strangulated Vikram to death and hanged his body from a fan to make it look like a suicide. Police have arrested both the accused in the case.