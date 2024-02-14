Crime rate has risen by 46% under Cong govt in K’taka: LoP

Bengaluru, Feb 14 Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka on Wednesday said that crime rate in the state has risen by 46 per cent under the Congress government.

He said that Karnataka which is known for employment generation and investment is turning into a land of crime.

“As per the report of National Crime Record Bureau, last year 1,80,742 cases of crime have been registered in the state. This is 46 per cent more increase under the Congress government. At least 50,000 cases against the elderly persons have also been reported,” the LoP said.

He said that Karnataka is at number three in terms of atrocities against women.

“In Haveri, a Muslim woman and another person were followed by a gang. The woman was kidnapped and gang raped by eight people. The police have compromised the case for mere Rs 500. After it became a controversy the gang rape case was lodged. The police have completely failed in the case,” the LoP said.

He said that when the Cooker bomb blast case was reported, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar addressed the accused persons as his brothers.

He said that Bengaluru is now a capital of crimes and cybercrimes. “During the BJP rule in 2020-21, only 6,422 cases of cyber crimes were reported. In 2023, at least 17,623 cases were reported. Cases against Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD) and others were taken back, the accused are roaming freely,” the LoP said.

He said that NIA sleuths had detected eight suspected terrorists in Bengaluru and Ballary and a conspiracy was hatched for carrying out explosions in the state.

“Mohammada Suleiman who was arrested in Ballary was the kingpin. All were brainwashed with IS ideology. I have worked as a Home Minister. The state has been turned into a centre of sleeper cells,” he said.

He said that when senior BJP leader Govind Karjol was addressing a press conference, he was also assaulted.

He said that police have also protested in Chikkamagaluru, due to the transfer mafia, they have lost moral strength.

He said that only out of hatred towards Lord Ram and Hanuman, the Congress government indulged in arresting the Kar Sevak Srikanth Poojari and also took down the Hanuman flag in Mandya, at the time of inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

“Kar Sevak Srikanth Poojari was projected as a criminal. Who are you (Congress government) to decide? The courts are there to look into the matter. In fact, all cases against him have been quashed. He was driving an auto for 31 years and went to the police station many times. The government got him arrested in the 31-year-old case at the time of Ram Mandir inauguration,” the LoP said.

