Criminals enjoy patronage of officials in Bihar: LoP Vijay Sinha

Patna, Nov 20 After a deadly attack on a family claimed two lives and left four others injured, Vijay Kumar Sinha, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and BJP MLA on Monday alleged that criminals in the state enjoy the patronage of district administration.

"The criminals are being protected in Lakhisarai by corrupt officers and hence their morale are high and not hesitant to commit heinous crimes like murders, rapes kidnappings. The Lakhisarai SP is a corrupt officer. The home department is owned by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who has appointed corrupt officers in Lakhisarai, Munger and other districts," Sinha said.

