'Critical nature of national economic interests invariably shapes foreign policy'

New Delhi, Nov 5 Geo-strategic affairs commentator Saurav Jha likes to think of a book as something that germinates within the writer, nourished by early impressions, then feeding on new data and experiences, but ultimately shaped by a crystallizing worldview. The interaction between geoeconomics and geopolitics has always fascinated him and his commentaries over the years have reflected this.

"I have found that the analysis of so-called 'large affairs' does not really lend itself to a siloed approach. No geoeconomic paradigm arises in a geopolitical vacuum. On the other hand, the critical nature of certain national economic interests invariably shapes foreign policy. It is at the intersection of these currents that extant geostrategic trends may be identified," Jha told in an interview of his book, "Negotiating The New Normal - How India Must Grow in a Pandemic-Ridden World"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor