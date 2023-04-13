"Crooked stumbling block of Bayyaram steel plant is PM Modi, BJP": BRS leader Dasoju Sravan

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 13 : The crooked stumbling block of the Bayyaram steel plant is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleged Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Wednesday.

The BRS leader was reacting to Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's remark against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over Bayyaram Steel plant works.

Reacting to the State BJP Chief's remarks on CM KCR of not focussing on the Bayyaram Steel Plant in Khammam, Sravan said, "The crooked stumbling block of Bayyaram steel plant is PM Narendra Modi and BJP, it is their wishful thinking that Bayyaram mines are transferred to Ad and henchmen."

"KCR has explained how the Japanese company was brought in and agreements were made between Japanese compes and the government of India. It's a serious conspiracy that they (BJP) want to ensure Bayyaram and Bailadila mines become properties of Ad," he said.

"Bandi Sanjay is not aware and ignorant of certain realities and being a state president he should learn before making stupid statements," Sravan added.

Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday ridiculed the attempt of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to stall the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant by taking part in the bidding for Expression of Interest (EOI).

"It is ridiculous that the chief minister who cannot pay salaries to his government employees on the first day of the month and implement his promises of waiving crop loans and unemployment allowance is talking about bidding for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant," Sanjay said while speaking to reporters.

"Forget Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. First, KCR should fulfil his promise of establishing Bayyaram Steel Plant in Khammam and providing jobs to 20,000 people," he had said.

