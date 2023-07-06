CRPF chief accompanies Kashmir-bound Amarnath pilgrims; reviews security arrangements

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 6 : Dr Sujoy Lal Thaosen, Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) concluded his second visit on Thursday, overseeing the security arrangements for the revered Amarnath Yatra.

Undertaking an extensive road journey, the DG personally inspected camps along the security grid established by the forces and engaged with pilgrims hailing from different parts of the country, said an official statement from CRPF.

DG CRPF started with the visit to Base Camp Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu and moved with the convoy to review the safety and security of the Yatris convoy along the designated routes.

During his visit to the Baltal Base camp, Thaosen extensively reviewed the security measures being implemented to ensure foolproof security of pilgrims. He also visited the tent city and engaged in constructive dialogues with the camp commanders, local officials, Yatris as well as the bhandara owners, read the official statement further.

Thaosen expressed his admiration for the dedicated efforts of CRPF troopers, while also extending his compliments to all other agencies involved for their exceptional coordination.

During his climb to arduous trek up to the holy cave to review the security arrangements he also interacted with the Mountain Rescue Team of CRPF and looked into their preparedness in case of natural disaster and on assistance or evacuation of the injured or needy Yatri, mentioned the official statement from CRPF.

This notable visit of the DG, CRPF has significantly uplifted the morale of the troops on the ground. His hands-on approach and personal interactions have not only motivated the CRPF troopers but have also reinforced the sense of duty and responsibility within the entire team.

Dr Thaosen's unwavering commitment to ensuring a safe and well-organised pilgrimage event has set an exceptional standard for all the personnel and officers on the ground, read the official statement further.

The 62-day-long Shri Amarnath Yatra will culminate on August 31, 2023.

