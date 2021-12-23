CRPF passing out parade: 117 take oath to serve nation

Gurugram, Dec 23 A total of 117 Directly Appointed Gazetted Officers (DAGOs) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) passed out from the CRPF Academy in Kadarpur on Thursday, officials said.

A ceremony was held along with a parade to mark the occasion which also witnessed a roar of oath to serve the nation. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai was the Chief Guest at the event, the CRPF said in a statement.

The 52nd batch of DAGOs consists of 117 trainees including 3 woman officers from 21 states of the country.

Rai took the salute of the parade that was beaming with pride, and exuded courage and confidence with each step.

Rai, along with the top brass of the CRPF, and the family members of the officers also participated in the ceremony.

Lauding the display of flawless and exquisite parade, the Minister in his address, extended his best wishes to the new officers for a glorious career, the statement said.

Terming the CRPF as a symbol of valour, honesty, sacrifice and devotion, the Minister affirmed his trust in the abilities of these newly passed officers for maintaining the internal security of the nation.

The academic profile of the batch is technology oriented as it has as many as 91 officers who have engineering-related degrees.

Kuldeep Singh, DG CRPF, extended his gratitude to Rai for his presence at the event. He reaffirmed the steadfast devotion and commitment of the force towards tackling effectively, the new and ever-evolving internal security dynamics, the statement noted.

Delineating the responsibilities and challenges ahead for the newly passed officers, he also extended best wishes to them for their brighter future in the force.

