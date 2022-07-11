CRPF trooper locks himself up for 18 hours, commits suicide

Jaipur, July 11 An angry CRPF trooper, who locked himself up in his official quarters with his wife and daughter for 18 hours after being denied leave, shot himself dead on Monday despite a hours-long attempt to stop him from committing suicide, police said.

The jawan, identified as Naresh Jat, brandished his INSAS rifle from the balcony of his residential quarters at the CRPF training centre at Paldi Khinchiyan, and fired several shots in air, threatening suicide.

Police and CRPF officials rushed to the spot after getting information and tried to convince him to hand over the weapon, but he continued to threaten them that he would commit suicide.

Police sources said the trooper was angry with the DIG for not granting him leave.

"On Sunday, Naresh Jat reportedly sought leave from the DIG, but the officer refused. Angry with denial, he bit his colleague's hand, which led to the issuance of a warning against him. Enraged over the action, the jawan headed straight to his quarters on the fourth floor and locked himself in with his wife and daughter," they said.

"On Sunday, at around 5.30 p.m, he came out in the balcony, brandishing his INSAS rifle and started shooting in the air. In over an hour, he fired eight rounds and threatened to kill himself and his family," they added.

Police Commissioner Ravi Gaur said that both the wife and the child are safe.

