CRPF's QAT squad now ready to deal with terror situation in Delhi

With its successful operations both in terror-hit Jammu and Kashmir and Naxal-affected states, the CRPF has now set up its Quick Action Team (QAT) with nearly 50 commandoes to deal with any terror-like situation in the national capital.

Officials privy to the steps taken by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) toldthat the new QAT team has been specially set up to respond to terror situations or attacks on VIPs and installations under the protection of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) that performs on the direction of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

These 50-member commandos are highly-trained and have experience in counter-terror operations in both Kashmir Valley and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) areas.

The official said that these Delhi QAT team members are awarded President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) for displaying exemplary bravery during anti-terror operations.

"The QAT commandos picked for its Delhi unit have worked in almost all theatres where CRPF is deployed and have the experience to deal with hardcore terrorists affiliated with Pakistan-based terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Al-Qaida among others. They also have experienced in Guerrilla warfare adopted by Maoists," said the official

The official said that the QAT team is also trained in operations in urban areas and has expertise in managing crowded places and emergency situations in high-rise buildings.

The QAT team is learnt to be equipped with MP-5 submachine guns, sniper rifles, light machine guns, AK-47s, corner shot (a weapon accessory), under-barrel grenade launchers, night vision goggles, radars, in-wall scanners, and robots equipped with weapons.

The Delhi QAT may either be requisitioned to assist the local police in the event of a terror or fidayeen attack or can move on its own to where there is an attack on an individual or installation being secured by the CRPF.

They are trained in all aspects of counter-terrorism including handling hostage situations and in case of explosions of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), said the official.

Assembled recently, the Delhi QAT team, sources said, will be first time deployed in different groups at strategic locations during Republic Day celebrations as the Intelligence Bureau has already issued a CRPF's QAT team now ready to deal with terror situation in in Delhi ahead of the annual event organised on January 26.

The Delhi's QAT unit will be moved as per directions received from MHA and took part in anti-terrorist operations in Delhi along with forces like the National Security Guard (NSG) or alone, the source added.

CRPF's Kashmir QAT unit gives additional support to the security setup which mainly comprises the Indian Army, J&K police, and the CRPF. Similarly, QAT teams are used in operations against Naxals.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor