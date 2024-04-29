Crucial day for AAP and CM Kejriwal as cases come up for hearing in SC, HC

New Delhi, April 29 Cases against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government and the AAP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court, making Monday the most eventful day for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Supreme Court is slated to hear the petition filed by incarcerated CM Kejriwal challenging his arrest and subsequent remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case.

In his latest affidavit filed before the apex court, the AAP supremo has condemned his arrest as politically motivated, arguing that it unfairly advantages the ruling party during the ongoing elections, compromising the principle of 'free and fair elections.'

He portrayed the case as a prime example of the central government's misuse of agencies like the ED to suppress political opponents, reiterating his stance that the ED's actions were part of a concerted effort to undermine the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders.

Meanwhile, the counter affidavit filed by ED’s Deputy Director said that Kejriwal’s petition is devoid of merit and his arrest was necessitated due to his “total non-co-operative attitude”.

The affidavit said that Kejriwal was avoiding interrogation by not remaining present before the investigating officer despite being summoned nine times and while recording his statement under section 17 of the PMLA he was avoiding answering questions by being evasive and totally non-cooperative.

Moreover, the Delhi High Court is slated to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the dire state of education in MCD schools. The court was earlier told that nearly two lakh students lacked basic amenities due to administrative hurdles.

On April 26, the high court came down heavily on CM Kejriwal and the Delhi government, along with the MCD, for their failure to provide textbooks to over 2 lakh students studying in the MCD schools in the national capital

Following the rebuke by the high court, the office of the Lieutenant Governor had accused the AAP-led Delhi government and Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj of delaying the approval of a proposal to temporarily enhance the financial powers of the MCD Commissioner from Rs 5 crore to Rs 50 crore.

This delay, officials argued, has hampered some crucial projects related to education, health, and sanitation, as the Standing Committee of the Corporation has not been constituted for over a year.

Meanwhile, Sunita Kejriwal will not be allowed to meet her jailed husband, Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday.

The jail manual says, that only two visitors can be allowed in a week. Since Atishi and Bhagwant Maan had already applied through the visitors portal, Sunita's request was rejected. Tihar Jail will reconsider her request after the two meetings.

Atishi is likely to meet CM Kejriwal around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

