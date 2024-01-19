CTET 2024: CBSE Releases Admit Cards at ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official website — ctet.nic.in.As per the official schedule, CTET January 2024 will be held on January 21, 2024. The paper 2 of CTET 2024 will be held from 9:30 am till 12 pm, and paper 1 will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Paper 1 will be for the candidate who intends to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5, and and paper 2 will be for those candidates who are applying for classes 6 to 8. However, a candidate who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes 1 to 5 and classes 6 to 8) will have to appear in both the papers. Main question paper will be bilingual (Hindi/English).The validity period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for life time for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score.

CTET 2024: How to download admit cards

Step 1: Visit the official website — ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the website.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth.

Step 4: View and download the hall ticket