Cuddalore Road Accident: Speeding Vehicle Rams Scooty, Pedestrian; 2 Dead

Tamil Nadu: A video of tragic accident took place in Cuddalroe, where a rider and pedestrian died after getting crushed by speeding bus. Video of the tragic got surfaced on internet. Exact date and time of the incident is not known. In viral video, it can be seen man is taking U-turn on highway in Cuddalore. He did not notice bus coming at high speed from the other direction. Unfortunately, vehicle lost control and rammed into the man's scooter and he died.

After hitting scooter, bus also crushed another man walking on the street. According to FPJ, incident took place outside eatery.

People present at location immediately rushed. Victim tried to escape when he realised that the bus was coming, but in vain.



