Cuddalore Road Accident: Speeding Vehicle Rams Scooty, Pedestrian; 2 Dead
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 29, 2025 18:42 IST2025-08-29T18:40:16+5:302025-08-29T18:42:14+5:30
Tamil Nadu: A video of tragic accident took place in Cuddalroe, where a rider and pedestrian died after getting crushed by speeding bus. Video of the tragic got surfaced on internet. Exact date and time of the incident is not known. In viral video, it can be seen man is taking U-turn on highway in Cuddalore. He did not notice bus coming at high speed from the other direction. Unfortunately, vehicle lost control and rammed into the man's scooter and he died.
After hitting scooter, bus also crushed another man walking on the street. According to FPJ, incident took place outside eatery.
கட்டுப்பாட்டை இழந்து வீட்டின் மதில் சுவரை உடைத்து கொண்டு உள்ளே புகுந்த பேருந்து...
இருவர் உயிரிழப்பு | Cuddalore | Bus Accident | Road | Death#cuddalore#busaccident#road#death#mnadunewspic.twitter.com/dN25bY92OI
People present at location immediately rushed. Victim tried to escape when he realised that the bus was coming, but in vain.
