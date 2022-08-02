CUET UG Phase 2 exam admit card releasing today, check details

CUET UG Phase 2 exam admit card will release today. Registered candidates who are going to appear for the exam will have to download their admit card from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. The first phase of the CUET (UG) - 2022 took place from July 15 to July 20, 2022. Approximately 14,90,000 candidates will appear for the exam, the exam will be held in 2 slots. In the first slot approximately 8,10,000 will give the exam while in the second 6,80,000 candidates will appear for the exam.

Know how to download the admit card