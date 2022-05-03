Curfew clamped in parts of Jodhpur as violence erupts again

Jaipur, May 3 Curfew was clamped in ten police station areas of Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Tuesday after clashes occurred again between two groups.

The clashes had first erupted late Monday night.

The violence erupted again on Tuesday morning at the Jalori Gate over the unfurling of a flag. The police lathi-charged the miscreants, fired tear gas shells and dispersed the mob.

In view of the tense situation, curfew was imposed in 10 police station areas. At the same time, the Internet has been suspended in the district till Tuesday midnight.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, meanwhile, cancelled all his significant scheduled programmes in the wake of this violence. He also called a high-level meeting to take feedback of the situation. The Chief Minister appealed to people to maintain peace.

On Tuesday morning in the Shanichar police station area of Jodhpur, miscreants smashed glasses of more than 20 vehicles and also ransacked many ATMs.

There has also been a ruckus outside the house of the Soorsagar MLA. Additional Director General, Crime and other officers from Jaipur have been sent to Jodhpur.

Another policeman was injured in stone pelting during the Tuesday morning clashes taking the total number of injured personnel to three since Monday.

The violence began after some people were raising flags at the Jalori Gate intersection around 11.30 p.m. on Monday. A person making a video of this was beaten up by some youths. When some people came to his rescue, they beat them also. After this, the other group started throwing stones. Deputy Commissioner of Police East and Udaymandir SHO were injured in the stone pelting.

