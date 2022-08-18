Customs official held for acting as conduit for smuggling gold

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 18 A Customs official was caught red-handed by the Kerala Police from the Kozhikode airport on Thursday for acting as a conduit for smuggling gold.

Muniyappa, a Customs superindent who joined at the airport four months back, was taken into custody after the police found that he had carried 320 gm gold which he was about to hand over to the person who had brought it in an international flight.

The police also recovered Rs 4 lakh from his office.

Further investigation is on into the matter.

