Customs officials seize over 290 grams of gold at Lucknow Airport, one held

Lucknow Airport customs department seized over 290 grams of gold from a passenger on Thursday.

The passenger was travelling from Dubai to Lucknow and had 295.500 grams of gold worth Rs 15,66,150.

The passenger was held on the basis of suspicion when he was intercepted while walking through the green channel. The officials checked him and after scanning his shoes through X-ray, a dark image appeared on the sole of the shoes.

Two packets of the gold compound were found concealed inside the shoe sole by the customs officials from the passenger.

Further investigations are underway.

