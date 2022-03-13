Cutouts of Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal seen in Amritsar ahead of roadshow

Cutouts and posters of Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal were seen on roads and lanes of Amritsar ahead of their roadshow on Sunday.

The Punjab Chief Ministerial face of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that the party supremo Arvind Kejriwal is visiting Amritsar today to take part in a roadshow to express gratitude to the people for giving the popular mandate with two-third majority in the state in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Speaking to the reporters before leaving for Amritsar, Mann said, "We will take the blessings of Guru Sahib to fulfil the promises we made to the people of Punjab. Our national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is coming to Amritsar (for roadshow) today to thank the people."

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Mann on Saturday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh to stake claims to form the government in the state.

Mann has invited Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal for the oath-taking ceremony.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

( With inputs from ANI )

