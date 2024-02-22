Cyber Attack in India: PMO, EPFO, Reliance, Air India, and Apollo Hospital Targeted by Chinese Hackers

A Chinese hacker group has made a significant claim, targeting major companies and offices like the Prime Minister's Office, Reliance, and Air India. They allege to have accessed crucial secret documents from the PMO.

India Today reported on this, revealing that numerous documents, photos, and chats linked to iSoon, an alleged cybersecurity contractor from China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS), were shared on GitHub. Two contractor employees informed the AP news agency that iSoon and Chinese authorities are investigating the leak.

The leaked data includes Indian targets such as the Finance Ministry, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the President's Interior Ministry. Hackers also uncovered information on Air India passengers' daily check-in details, along with data from organizations like EPFO, BSNL, Reliance, and Apollo Hospital.

Taiwanese researcher Ajaka was the first to discover the leaked data on GitHub and promptly informed the Indian Government. He highlighted that the leaked information encompasses various Indian institutions, including Apollo Hospitals, individuals entering and leaving the country in 2020, the Prime Minister's Office, and population records.