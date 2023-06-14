Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat Govt identifies over 400 shelter homes in Dwarka

Dwarka (Gujarat) [India], June 14 : In the wake of the impending cyclone 'Biparjoy', Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the arrangements and directed officials to be alert and take all necessary steps.

Meanwhile, over 400 shelter homes identified in Gujarat's Dwarka and people are being shifted out to the shelter homes.

"More than 400 shelter homes have been identified in the Dwarka district and people are being shifted to shelter homes. PM took stock of the arrangements from concerned officials and ministers and directed them to be on alert mode and take all necessary steps," said Parshottam Rupala.

Meanwhile, at Jakhau Port in Bhuj, a large number of boats were parked as fishing has been suspended in the wake of the cyclone.

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is expected to cross near Gujarat's Jakhau Port by the evening of June 15.

Amreli police delivered essential items including vegetables and milk to the villagers of Shiyalbet in Jafrabad, Gujarat.

High tide waves hit Gujarat as cyclone Biparjoy intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.

The high tide waves also hit Mumbai as cyclone 'Biporjoy' intensified.

In Gujarat's Junagadh, residents of coastal areas were being shifted to shelters.

According to the India Meteorological Department ( IMD), Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to land on Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions and adjoining Pakistan coasts on June 15.

Bracing for the cyclone, which has intensified into a "very severe" cyclonic storm according to the IMD, 12 NDRF teams have been deployed in Gujarat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an Orange alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat as the cyclonic storm Biparjoy is set to cross the Jakhau Port in Gujarat by the evening of June 15 as Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS).

"Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts: Orange Message. VSCS BIPARJOY at 0530IST of today about 300km WSW of Porbandar, 290km SW of Devbhumi Dwarka, 340km SSW of Jakhau Port, 350km SSW of Naliya. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of 15th June as VSCS," the IMD tweeted.

