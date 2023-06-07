Cyclone 'Biparjoy' intensifies, move nearly northwards during next 24 hours, says IMD

New Delhi [India], June 7 : Cyclonic Storm 'Biparjoy' will further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during the next 12 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

"The severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' (pronounced as Biporjoy") over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of 5 kmph during last 6 hours and, intensified into a very severe cyconic storm and lay centered at 11.30 hrs of today", IMD said in a tweet.

"The very severe Cyclonic storm is currently about 860km west-southwest of Goa, 970 km southwest of Mumbai, 1050 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1350 km south of Karachi," it said.

The cyclone would move nearly northwards during the next 24 hours and then north-northwestwards during subsequent 3 days, IMD added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor