Cyclone Dana: 1,600 Pregnant Women Relocated to Health Centres in Odisha; Evacuations to Exceed 6 Lakh Today

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that 1,600 out of 4,431 pregnant women evacuated to health centers due to Cyclone Dana have safely given birth. The state has so far relocated a total of 5,84,888 people, with the figure expected to surpass 600,000 by Friday morning, he added.

"These people are lodging in 6,008 cyclone shelters, where they are being provided with food, medicine, water, and other essential supplies," Majhi said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated that Balasore district recorded the highest number of evacuations, with 172,916 people moved to safety, followed by Mayurbhanj with 100,000. In addition, 75,000 were evacuated from Bhadrak, 58,000 from Jajpur, and 46,000 from Kendrapara.

Also Read| CM Yogi Adityanath Announces 24/7 Power Supply In Uttar Pradesh For Diwali 2024 Celebrations From October 28th to November 15th.

He explained that the state government initially set a target to evacuate one million people, adjusting it as Cyclone Dana’s path evolved. "We have successfully evacuated everyone from high-risk areas," he confirmed.

Majhi also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Odisha’s preparedness for Cyclone Dana, noting that the Centre expressed satisfaction with the measures implemented by the state government.

