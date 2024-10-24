Cyclone Dana: Landfall Expected Between October 24-25 Along Odisha-West Bengal Coast

Cyclone Dana is set to make landfall along the Odisha-West Bengal coast between October 24 and 25. Bhadrak's Dhamra has already experienced strong winds and light rainfall as the cyclone approaches. Gusty winds and drizzles have been reported in the region.

#WATCH | West Bengal: #CycloneDana is expected to make landfall over the Odisha-West Bengal coast, between October 24-25



(Visuals from Digha beach) pic.twitter.com/BM6ic3rONp — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2024

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that over 30 percent of the targeted 10 lakh people had been evacuated to safe locations by Wednesday evening, ahead of Cyclone Dana's anticipated landfall along the state's coastal region. The cyclone, expected to affect nearly half of Odisha's population, is projected to cross the coast near Bhitarkanika and Dhamra early on Friday. The Chief Minister reviewed the state's preparedness to mitigate the cyclone's impact.

Also Read| Bengaluru Building Collapse: Death Toll Climbs To 8; PM Modi Announces Rs.2 Lakh Ex-gratia.

#WATCH | Odisha: Gusty winds and drizzling witnessed in Bhadrak's Dhamra as #CycloneDana is expected to make landfall over the Odisha-West Bengal coast, between October 24-25 pic.twitter.com/xtCk2epOdj — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2024

“Three districts are likely to be severely affected. Steps are being taken to evacuate people from danger zones. So far, 30 per cent of the targeted 10 lakh people have been evacuated the remaining will be taken to safety by 11 am on Thursday," the chief minister said.