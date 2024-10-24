Cyclone Dana Live Tracker Satellite Map: Flight, Train Services Suspended in West Bengal and Odisha as Cyclonic Storm Approaches

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the Odisha and West Bengal coasts in its latest bulletin on Thursday, October 24. Cyclone Dana is approaching coasts, with a wind speed of 100 to 120 mph. According to the IMD, the storm is likely to make landfall at midnight today.

"The severe cyclonic storm “DANA” (pronounced as Dana) over northwest & adjoining central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 24th October, over northwest Bay of Bengal, near latitude 18.9° N and longitude 88.0°E, about 210 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 240 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha) and 310 km south of Sagar Island (West Bengal)," said IMD in its latest bulletin.

The weather department predicted that Cyclonic Storm is likely to make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island on the interviewing night of October 24 and 25. "It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during mid-night of 24th to morning of 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph," IMD added.

Several districts of West Bengal received heavy rainfall on Thursday morning as severe cyclonic storm 'Dana' inched closer to the state’s coast and that of neighbouring Odisha. The cyclonic storm is set to bring heavy rainfall in several south Bengal districts, including Kolkata. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said it is on high alert and has mobilised vessels and aircraft to respond swiftly to any contingency over the Bay of Bengal.

Transport Services Hit

The authorities said that rail and flight services have been affected. The Indian Coast Guard is also on high alert, and fishermen have been asked to avoid venturing into the sea between Thursday and Friday. Crosswinds are expected to reach 120 kmph along the Odisha-West Bengal coasts.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Air Airport in Kolkata will suspend flight operations from 6 PM today until 9 am on Friday (October 25) approximately for 15 hours. Bhubaneswar Airport in Odisha will also halt flight operations for 16 hours, from 5 pm today until 9 am on Friday.

Cyclone Dana also affected local and express train services. The Eastern Railway has cancelled over 200 trains in West Bengal, affecting services in the Sealdah division from 8 pm on October 24 at 10 am until October 25. The South Eastern Railway has cancelled over 150 trains in Odisha from October 23 to 25. 170 long-distance trains in the South East Central Railway zone have also been affected.

How to Track Cyclone Dana Live on Map

To track Cyclone Dana live and its location, you can check the real-time status of the cyclonic storm on windy.com for the next two days as it is likely to make landfall on October 24 night. Windy.com will show you the exact location of the storm with the help of its satellite technology so you can stay alert about the developments.

Emergency Contact Numbers of States:

Both West Bengal and Odisha have issued emergency contact numbers. Raj Bhavan in West Bengal has released 24/7 control room phone numbers: 033-22001641; email: emergency.danarajbhavan@gmail.com.

The Odisha government also issued toll-free assistance numbers:

Angul: 06764-230980

Balasore: 06782-262286, 06782-261077

Bhadrak: 06784-251881

Cuttack: 0671-2507842

Bhubaneswar: 1929

Mayurbhanj: 06792-252759, 06792-252941

Kendrapada: 06727-232803.