Cyclone Dana: Weakens into Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area, Expected to Become Insignificant in Next 6 Hours

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that Cyclone 'Dana' has weakened into a "well-marked" low-pressure area and is expected to diminish further. The cyclone struck the Odisha coast on Friday, causing widespread damage by uprooting trees and snapping power lines in several regions, and resulted in one fatality in West Bengal. The storm made landfall between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra in Odisha, with wind speeds reaching 100-110 km/h.

"The depression (remnant of severe cyclonic storm "DANA") over north Odisha moved slightly westwards during the past 6 hours and weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over the same region. It is likely to weaken further and become insignificant during the next 12 hours," IMD said in a post X.

The depression (remnant of severe cyclonic storm “DANA”) over north Odisha moved slightly westwards during past 6 hours and weakened into a well marked low pressure area over the same region. It is likely to weaken further and become insignificant during next 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/HkWfvUYKY5 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 26, 2024

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister reported that 4,431 pregnant women have been relocated to health centers, with 1,600 childbirths recorded, all of which have resulted in healthy mothers and babies. He assured that the situation is being monitored around the clock. "With Lord Jagannath's blessings, we will successfully overcome the cyclone," he stated at a press conference. CM Majhi added that eight lakh people have been evacuated thus far, and efforts are ongoing to restore electric services. He also noted that officials are facing challenges due to the continuous rain.