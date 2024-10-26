Mumbai Weather Update: Thick Smog Envelops City as Air Quality Drops to 'Very Poor' (Watch Video)

Parts of Mumbai woke up to a thick layer of smog as the city's air quality worsened. The Air Quality Index (AQI) today stands at 317.0, categorizing it as "very poor." Residents are advised to exercise caution, with children and people with respiratory conditions, such as asthma, encouraged to stay indoors. Others should limit outdoor activities, and the use of masks and air-purifying devices is recommended.

Staying informed about the AQI is crucial for making decisions that impact overall well-being when planning daily activities.

Watch:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Parts of Mumbai city wake up to a layer of smog lingering in the air, as the overall air quality deteriorates.



Visuals around Bandra Reclamation this morning. pic.twitter.com/76Xv7W9CQj — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2024

Today, October 26, 2024, the temperature in Mumbai is currently at 29.07 °C. The forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 24.99 °C and a maximum of 30.1 °C for the day. Relative humidity stands at 52%, with a wind speed of 52 km/h. Sunrise occurred at 06:36 AM, and sunset is expected at 06:08 PM.

Tomorrow, Sunday, October 27, 2024, Mumbai is expected to see a minimum temperature of 27.19 °C and a maximum temperature of 29.84 °C. Humidity levels are forecasted to reach 61%.

