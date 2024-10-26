Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: All Seats Will Be Declared by Today, Says Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala

Congress' Maharashtra in-charge dismissed rumors of a rift within the alliance, confirming that the Maha Vikas Aghadi will contest the upcoming assembly elections together, with all candidates to be announced by today. Following the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in Delhi, Chennithala stated that Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat will meet with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday to resolve any outstanding issues.

"All is well in Maharashtra, Maha Vikas Aghadi. We are going to fight the election together. There is no problem in Maha Vikas Aghadi. The problem is in Mahayuti. We are together and we are working out a formula, and by tomorrow all seats will be declared. In Mahayuti, the problem is much more. I have asked Balasaheb Thorat to meet Uddhav ji and Sharad Pawar ji to thrash out all the issues," he said.

Also Read| Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: MNS Declares Five New Candidates in Fourth List, Details Inside.

The Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) met on Friday at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi to select candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal acknowledged differences within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) but emphasized that the alliance would resolve these issues and contest the Maharashtra Assembly election unitedly to restore Maharashtra to its former glory.