Cyclone Fengal: Indian Army Rescues Over 100 People in Flood-affected Puducherry

Indian Army troops from the Chennai Garrison Battalion were mobilized early on Sunday to assist with rescue operations in flood-affected areas of Puducherry. The Puducherry District Collector requested help around 1 am, and a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) team was quickly assembled. This team included one officer, six Junior Commissioned Officers, and 62 other ranks. They left Chennai at 2 am, traveled 160 kilometers overnight, and arrived in Puducherry by 5:30 am.

Upon arrival, the team, led by Major Ajay Sangwan, received an update on the situation in Krishna Nagar, where water levels had risen nearly five feet, trapping residents in approximately 500 homes. The Indian Army started rescue operations at 6:15 am and successfully evacuated over 100 individuals within the first two hours.

Cyclone Fengal has been stationary for the past six hours, located 30 kilometers north of Cuddalore and 40 kilometers east of Villupuram. As of 5:30 am on December 1, 2024, it remained 120 kilometers south-southwest of Chennai. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the cyclone to gradually move westward and weaken into a deep depression over the next six hours. A red alert has been issued for northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh.

After the cyclone made landfall, Chennai's beaches experienced high tides and rough sea conditions. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted "isolated heavy to very heavy" rainfall in Chennai on Sunday. Officials have advised residents in affected areas to stay indoors and follow local authorities' safety instructions. Additionally, people from nearby regions have been moved to relief camps near Kalpakkam in Chengalpattu district.