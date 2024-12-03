Cyclone Fengal: Puducherry Announces Holiday for Schools and Colleges Due to Heavy Rainfall

Puducherry's Education Minister, A Namachivayam, announced a holiday for all government and private schools, as well as colleges, on Tuesday (December 3) due to heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Fengal.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy announced on Monday that the state government will provide relief assistance of ₹5,000 each to all ration cardholders affected by Cyclone Fengal. He explained that the region received an unexpected 48% rainfall due to the cyclone, prompting the government’s decision to offer financial support to those impacted.

"Additionally, due to heavy rainfall, 10,000 hectares of crops in the Puducherry state have been damaged. Therefore, we have decided to provide ₹ 30,000 per hectare to affected farmers. Cyclone Fengal has left a trail of destruction in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. The recent floods have damaged 50 boats, and the government has announced a relief package of ₹ 10,000 for their repair," he added.

The Union Territory of Puducherry experienced severe flooding, particularly in areas around the Sankaraparani River, where more than 200 homes in NR Nagar were submerged. Residents in these areas remain stranded as the Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continue their rescue operations. Rescue teams are prioritizing life-saving efforts, with boats being deployed to navigate the flooded streets and evacuate those affected.