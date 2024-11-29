Cyclone Fengal Live Tracker Map on Windy: IMD Issues Alert as Deep Depression Intensifies Over Bay of Bengal; Check Real-Time Status of Cyclonic Storm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coasts as a deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm Fengal within the next 12 hours.

As of 5:30 AM IST today, the deep depression was centred near latitude 10.4°N and longitude 82.7°E, approximately 260 km northeast of Trincomalee, 310 km east of Nagappattinam, 360 km east-southeast of Puducherry, and 400 km southeast of Chennai. The system is moving north-northwestward at a speed of 7 km/h.

The IMD forecasts that the deep depression will continue its northwestward trajectory and is likely to cross the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram as a cyclonic storm. Wind speeds are expected to reach between 70-80 km/h, with gusts up to 90 km/h, during the afternoon of November 30.

As cyclonic storm Fengal progresses northwest, it is predicted to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds. Authorities have issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Cuddalore, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected from November 28.

Additionally, red alerts have been declared for the Andhra Pradesh districts of Tirupati and Nellore for November 29, with very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall predicted.

Cyclone Fengal moved closer to the Tamil Nadu coast. Heavy rainfall with gusty winds is expected in the state, as Chennai is already witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall. The weather department also warned of rough seas and waves over 10 feet, which will affect fishermen and coastal activities. Authorities in Tamil Nadu warned fishermen not to venture into the sea due to high waves and turbulent conditions.